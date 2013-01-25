FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Anti-WEF group attacks C.Suisse branch, Glencore CEO's house

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 25 (Reuters) - An organisation protesting against the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos has claimed responsibility for explosions that broke a window at a Zurich branch of Credit Suisse and blew up the postbox of the boss of commodity trader Glencore.

Police confirmed on Friday that protestors carried out individual attacks on a Credit Suisse branch in the upmarket residential area of Hottingen and a postbox in the lakeside suburb of Rueschlikon in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Credit Suisse confirmed that a security window of its branch had been shattered. Police said the damage amounted to several thousand francs.

A spokesperson for Glencore confirmed that an incident took place on the property of CEO Ivan Glasenberg.

No-one was injured in either attack.

An unnamed organisation posted a letter on the indymedia.ch website claiming responsibility for the attack. The letter said the group had targeted Credit Suisse and Glasenberg due to their connections to the WEF.

In 2011, left-wing activists claimed responsibility for a small explosion that broke windows at a hotel in Davos without hurting anybody.

At the time, a group calling itself Revolutionary Perspective said in a statement on an activist website it had targeted the ski resort’s luxury Posthotel with a firebomb as Swiss ministers and representatives of top bank UBS were staying there.

