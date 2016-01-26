FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WEF creates task force with Carney, Rajan to study global financial system
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 26, 2016 / 1:23 PM / 2 years ago

WEF creates task force with Carney, Rajan to study global financial system

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The World Economic Forum (WEF) has created a new task force with Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and his counterpart at the Reserve Bank of India, Raghuram Rajan, to study the future of the global financial system.

The group, which also includes Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan and HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint, met for the first time at the forum’s annual meeting in Davos last week, the WEF said in a statement on Tuesday.

Michael Corbat, CEO of Citigroup, and BlackRock Chairman and CEO Laurence Fink are also members, along with Min Zhu, deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, and Liu Mingkang, a research fellow at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

The task force will look at emerging markets, technology, regulatory and monetary policies, loss of trust in financial services, and financial inclusion.

“The task force will continue to explore these themes and others throughout 2016, with the ultimate objective of publishing a more comprehensive suite of recommendations and actions during the Annual Meeting 2017 in Davos,” the WEF said.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.