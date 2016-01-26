WEF creates task force with Carney, Rajan to study global financial system

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The World Economic Forum (WEF) has created a new task force with Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and his counterpart at the Reserve Bank of India, Raghuram Rajan, to study the future of the global financial system.

The group, which also includes Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan and HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint, met for the first time at the forum’s annual meeting in Davos last week, the WEF said in a statement on Tuesday.

Michael Corbat, CEO of Citigroup, and BlackRock Chairman and CEO Laurence Fink are also members, along with Min Zhu, deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, and Liu Mingkang, a research fellow at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

The task force will look at emerging markets, technology, regulatory and monetary policies, loss of trust in financial services, and financial inclusion.

“The task force will continue to explore these themes and others throughout 2016, with the ultimate objective of publishing a more comprehensive suite of recommendations and actions during the Annual Meeting 2017 in Davos,” the WEF said.