SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian electrical equipment maker WEG SA expects a gradual recovery next year in the country's industrial investments, senior executives told analysts on a Thursday conference call.

WEG is "cautiously optimistic" about Brazil's economic rebound, which should boost the company's profitability, but in effect there has been little change so far, they said. (Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)