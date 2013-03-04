FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss bank Wegelin ordered to pay $57.85 mln for helping avoid U.S. taxes
March 4, 2013 / 11:17 PM / 5 years ago

Swiss bank Wegelin ordered to pay $57.85 mln for helping avoid U.S. taxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - Wegelin & Co, the oldest Swiss private bank, was sentenced Monday to pay $57.85 million after it admitted it helped wealthy Americans evade taxes.

The sum ordered by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in New York was on top of $16.3 million in forfeitures already obtained by authorities after the federal government accused Wegelin of conspiring to assisting U.S. tax payers hide $1.2 billion in secret Swiss bank accounts.

The bank pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy in January.

Rakoff imposed a $22.05 million fine and ordered $20 million in restitution. He also entered an order finalizing $15.8 million in forfeitures, which he preliminarily approved at the time of the guilty plea. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)

