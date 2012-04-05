FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Weglokoks IPO may be delayed to 2013-report
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 5, 2012 / 6:55 AM / 6 years ago

Poland's Weglokoks IPO may be delayed to 2013-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, April 5 (Reuters) - The initial public offering (IPO) of Poland’s top coal trader Weglokoks may take place in early 2013 rather than late 2012, as market conditions may be more favourable then, a Polish minister was quoted as saying on Thursday.

“We want the company to be ready for privatisation in late autumn this year, but maybe spring next year will be a better date,” Deputy Economy Minister Tomasz Tomczykiewicz told the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna newspaper.

Fully state-owned Weglokoks said at the end of March its IPO, assuming the sale of 20-40 percent of the group’s shares, could be worth around 500 million zlotys ($158 million).

In the past two decades, Poland has struggled to make its ailing coal industry profitable. An increase in global coal prices in the last two years has helped to make some of the sector’s restructured businesses more attractive to investors.

If listed, Weglokoks would join coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa and miner Bogdanka on the Warsaw stock exchange.

Poland last week approved an ambitious 15 billion zloty privatisation programme, assuming the sale of 300 state-controlled companies by the end of 2013, with the largest transactions expected to be conducted via the Warsaw bourse.

Privatisations via the stock exchange this year include the sale of possibly 100 percent of real estate holding PHN and a stake in power firm ZE PAK. The IPO of PHN is expected in the first half of 2012, with ZE PAK’s at the turn of September and October.

The country’s sales plans also cover its largest coal companies, Kompania Weglowa and Katowicki Holding Weglowy, but these are not expected to take place any earlier than in 2013.

$1 = 3.1680 Polish zlotys Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.