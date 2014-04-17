FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Weibo shares jump in market debut
#Hot Stocks
April 17, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Weibo shares jump in market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Weibo Corp, the owner of a Chinese Twitter-like messaging service, rose more than 11 percent in their U.S. debut, overcoming worries about the outlook for tech sector and concerns that censorship in China was affecting its user growth.

Weibo’s shares had been priced at the bottom end of the target range of $17-19, and the size of the offering had been cut to 16.8 million American Depositary Shares from 20 million.

The shares touched a high of $18.91 in early trading on Thursday, valuing the company at $3.85 billion. The offering raised $286 million for Weibo. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

