Weibo second-quarter revenue doubles as ad sales jump
August 14, 2014 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

Weibo second-quarter revenue doubles as ad sales jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Weibo Corp, the company behind China’s biggest microblog by users, reported second-quarter revenue that more than doubled, helped by a jump in advertising and marketing sales.

Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $15.4 million, or 8 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $35.1 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped to $77.3 million from $37.6 million.

Advertising and marketing revenue increased 99 percent to $59.6 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal)

