FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-CORRECTED-China's Weichai takes 25 pct stake in Kion
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 9:45 AM / in 5 years

RPT-CORRECTED-China's Weichai takes 25 pct stake in Kion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects figure in first paragraph to 467 mln euros, from 738 mln euros. Adds third paragraph to show total investment is 738 mln euros)

FRANKFURT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China’s Weichai Power will pay 467 million euros ($584 million)to take a 25 percent stake in German forklift truck maker Kion Group, the two companies said on Friday.

Weichai, which belongs to Shandong Heavy Industry Group, also agreed to take a 70 percent stake in Kion hydraulics, a unit of the Wiesbaden, Germany-based Kion group.

The company said its total investment in Kion Group would be 738 million euros.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2012. Kion’s current owners are the private-equity arm of Goldman Sachs and buyout firm KKR.

Germany-based Kion Group is the world’s second-largest fork lift truck maker after Toyota industries, with annual sales of 4.4 billion euros and brands including Linde, OM Still, Fenwick, Baoli and Voltas. ($1 = 0.8001 euros) ($1 = 0.8001 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.