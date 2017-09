Oct 22 (Reuters) - Weifa ASA :

* Q3 total revenue and income 63.9 million crowns vs 3 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA loss 30 million crowns vs loss 3.5 million crowns

* Q3 revenue for its Weifa AS unit 117.5 million Norwegian crowns vs 123.3 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA for its Weifa AS unit 22 million crowns vs 20.2 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)