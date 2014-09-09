BRIEF-Weifa ASA: Contemplated private placement up to 9.98 pct of capital

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Weifa ASA : * Weifa ASA : contemplated private placement * Says offering up to 144 million new shares, representing 9.98% of the

outstanding capital * Says price in the private placement will be determined through an accelerated

bookbuilding process * Says has retained carnegie as and DNB Markets to advise on and effect private

placement * The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund strategic growth initiatives within the Company’s Consumer Health and/or B2B business * The bookbuilding period for the Private Placement opens today at 16:30 CET and closes 10 September 2014 at 08:00 CET.