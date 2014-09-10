FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Weifa ASA has raised NOK 115.2 mln in a private placement
#Healthcare
September 10, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Weifa ASA has raised NOK 115.2 mln in a private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Weifa ASA : * Says it has raised NOK 115.2 million in gross proceeds through a private

placement of 144,000,000 new shares * Says issues shares at at a price of NOK 0.80 per share * The Private Placement took place through an accelerated bookbuilding process managed by Carnegie AS and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA (the “Managers”) * The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund strategic growth initiatives within the Company’s Consumer Health and/or B2B business

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
