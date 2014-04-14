FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Weifu High-Technology's 2013 profit increases, sees Q1 profit rise 50-60 pct
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
April 14, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Weifu High-Technology's 2013 profit increases, sees Q1 profit rise 50-60 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - China’s Weifu High-Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 24.61 percent y/y at 1.11 billion yuan ($178.71 million)

* Says automotive industry policy and execution of the National IV Emmision Standards will make significant impact on development of the Company

* Says expects Q1 net profit up 50-60 percent y/y at 388.5-414.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ded58v and link.reuters.com/ced58v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2113 Chinese Yuan)

Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
