CORRECTED-Weight Watchers sales drop 21 percent
February 25, 2016 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Weight Watchers sales drop 21 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 and headline to remove reference to sales missing estimates)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Weight Watchers International Inc reported a 21 percent decline in fourth-quarter sales as subscriptions fell.

Shares of the company were down 14.4 percent at $13.30 in extended trading on Thursday.

The online weight management services provider reported a net loss of $11.3 million, or 18 cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 2, compared with net income of $4.4 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Active subscribers fell 4.8 percent in the quarter.

Net revenue plunged to $259.2 million. Analysts had expected a drop to $257.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

