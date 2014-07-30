FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Weight Watchers revenue beats estimates, shares rise 15 pct
July 30, 2014 / 9:37 PM / 3 years ago

Weight Watchers revenue beats estimates, shares rise 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Weight Watchers International Inc reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue as the number of active subscribers rose in Central Europe, sending its shares up 15 percent in extended trading.

The company, which offers plans that help lose weight and makes diet foods, also raised its full-year profit outlook to $1.65-$1.85 per share from $1.45-$1.70 per share.

Net income fell to $54 million, or 95 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 28, from $64.9 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 98 cents per share.

Net revenue fell 15.5 percent to $397.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 77 cents per share on revenue of $387.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Marketing expenses fell 35 percent in the quarter.

Weight Watchers’ shares closed at $21.01 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

