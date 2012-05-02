FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Weight Watchers marketing blitz weighs on forecast
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 8:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Weight Watchers marketing blitz weighs on forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.74 vs est $0.78

* Q1 rev $503.5 mln vs est $505.7 mln

* Sees FY12 EPS $4.60-$4.80 vs est $4.96

* Shares down 14 percent after market

May 2 (Reuters) - Weight Watchers International Inc’s full-year profit forecast fell well short of market expectations as it sharply increased marketing spend to better compete with rivals.

Shares of the weight management company plunged 17 percent to $63.01 in after-hours trade. They closed at $76.01 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company has been increasing spending on marketing, selling and administrative operations to gain an edge over rivals like Nestle’s Jenny Craig Inc unit, Nutrisystem Inc and Medifast Inc.

But the decline in operating income during the first quarter was driven primarily by marketing campaigns targeted at men in the United States and online TV campaigns in several countries, the company said in a statement.

The company has increased its focus on the growing weight loss market for men in the United States, who have till now accounted for a lesser proportion of the company’s business.

Marketing expense in the first quarter rose 36 percent to $130.3 million.

For the first quarter, the company, which uses a points-based system to help its customers lose weight, earned $54.6 million, or 74 cents per share, compared with $73.6 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.

Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of 78 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose marginally to $503.5 million, also missing Wall Street expectations of $505.70 million.

The New York-based company now expects 2012 earnings of $4.60 to $4.80 per share, up from its prior view of $4.20 to $4.60 per share, but still below the $4.96 per share analysts’ had expected.

