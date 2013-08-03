FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Weinstein in early talks with Miramax over possible deal -WSJ
August 3, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Weinstein Co has held preliminary talks with Miramax Co about a possible deal that could create one of the most powerful independent film players, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

A deal would reunite Weinstein brothers - Harvey and Bob - with Miramax, a company they founded and later sold to Walt Disney Co, which owned Miramax Films until 2010.

Quoting an unnamed source, the paper said talks began several weeks ago with a meeting between Weinstein Co Chief Executive Harvey Weinstein and Miramax Chairman Tom Barrack.

Barrack confirmed the meeting in an email to the paper, but declined to confirm a potential merger. News of the merger talks was first reported by Variety.

The Weinstein brothers left Miramax in 2005 after a contentious relationship with Disney and that year founded the Weinstein Company, best known for its low-budget, critically acclaimed movies, such as Oscar-winner “The King’s Speech” in 2010.

Disney sold Miramax to Filmyard Holdings LLC, which is backed by Barrack’s private-equity firm, Colony Capital LLC, and the Qatari Investment Authority.

