Weir Group drops BAML as broker citing conflict of interest

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Weir Group has terminated its corporate broker agreement with Bank of America Merrill Lynch after the bank’s appointment by another company created a conflict of interest, the British engineering firm said.

“The Weir Group has terminated its joint corporate broker engagement with Bank of America Merrill Lynch,” the group said in a statement.

Weir said that it would continue with its corporate broker agreement with UBS and would make a further announcement regarding future broker contracts.

Weir Group did not name the company whose appointment of BAML created the conflict of interest. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)