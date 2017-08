Oct 3 (Reuters) - Engineering company Weir Group Plc said it had named John Heasley as chief financial officer with immediate effect.

Heasley, who has been with the company since 2008, would succeed Jon Stanton, who was appointed CEO on Oct. 1, the company said on Monday. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)