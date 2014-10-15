Weir to buy Chinese-American mining services firm in $220 mln deal

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Scottish engineering firm Weir Group Plc said it would acquire Trio Engineered Products, a Chinese-American mining services firm, for an enterprise value of $220 million.

The deal, which is expected to add to Weir’s earnings immediately, will be funded by its existing bank facilities.

“This agreement will allow Weir Minerals to build upon its successful comminution (crushing, grinding and screening) strategy,” Weir’s Chief Executive Keith Cochrane said. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)