FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland not keen on Metso merger with Weir Group
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 1, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Finland not keen on Metso merger with Weir Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 1 (Reuters) - Finland’s state investment fund Solidium is not keen on engineering group Metso being merged with Weir Group, its head said on Tuesday, adding Metso should remain independent.

Scottish engineering company Weir has approached Finnish rival Metso over a possible $5 billion combination as it tries to expand its core mining division to match its rapid growth in oil and gas.

Solidium, which manages Finnish state’s holdings, including its 11 percent stake in Metso, thinks that the company would be better off remaining independent.

“Metso has an excellent path in front of it as an independent company, so I don’t think this is the right time to contemplate selling the company,” Solidium Managing Director Kari Jarvinen said.

“I don’t think this is the right time to sell Metso to Weir Group, or to sell it to anyone.” (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.