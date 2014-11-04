UPDATE 1-Weir keeps full-year outlook; to close 5 plants, cut some jobs

* Q3 orders rise; revenue, oper profit up from year earlier

* To close 5 small factories, consolidate service centres

* Sees one-time costs and charges of about 45 mln pounds

* Sees annual cost savings of 35 mln stg (Adds details on restructuring, analyst comment)

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Scottish engineering firm Weir Group Plc said orders in the third quarter rose 14 percent on a constant currency basis, helped by strength in its oil and gas business, and kept its full-year expectations.

Weir Group also plans to close five small manufacturing facilities, cut some jobs and consolidate other service centres next year to reduce costs, the company said.

The company expects to incur one-off cash costs and impairment charges of around 45 million pounds ($72 million) related to the restructuring, a majority of which will be recorded in the 2014 results.

Weir Group also expects annualised benefits of about 35 million pounds, of which about 20 million pounds will be realised in 2015, it said.

The company said revenue and operating profit for the third quarter ended Oct. 3 were up from a year earlier and were in line with expectations.

Weir Group, which makes valves and pumps for the energy and mining industries, said orders at its oil and gas business grew 40 percent but original equipment orders were significantly below peak levels.

The company said the falling oil prices have not impacted the company’s activity levels so far and that its focus remained on oil and liquid-rich formations.

“There remains some 2015 uncertainty, (especially related to the impact of the oil price on Weir’s oil & gas division),” UBS analysts said in a note.

The FTSE-100 company’s shares rose 1.6 percent to 2278 pence in early trade on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6253 British pound) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in BANGALORE; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)