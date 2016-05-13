BRIEF-Welcia Holdings says business and capital alliance with Kusurinomarue

May 13 (Reuters) - Welcia Holdings Co Ltd :

* says it formed a business and capital alliance with Kusurinomarue Co.,Ltd. (engaged in drug store and dispensing pharmacy management) on May 13

* Says two entities will cooperate on strengthening of cosmetics sale and business ability

* Says the co to acquire 19,200 shares (20 percent stake) in Kusurinomarue from two individuals planned on June 1 and with undisclosed price

