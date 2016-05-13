FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Welcia Holdings says business and capital alliance with Kusurinomarue
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 13, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Welcia Holdings says business and capital alliance with Kusurinomarue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Welcia Holdings Co Ltd :

* says it formed a business and capital alliance with Kusurinomarue Co.,Ltd. (engaged in drug store and dispensing pharmacy management) on May 13

* Says two entities will cooperate on strengthening of cosmetics sale and business ability

* Says the co to acquire 19,200 shares (20 percent stake) in Kusurinomarue from two individuals planned on June 1 and with undisclosed price

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8aUiL3

Further company Coverage:

