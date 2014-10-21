FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aeon to discuss Welcia, CFS acquisitions at board meeting
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 21, 2014 / 11:46 PM / 3 years ago

Aeon to discuss Welcia, CFS acquisitions at board meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Japanese retailer Aeon Co Ltd said it would discuss the possible acquisitions of Welcia Holdings Co Ltd and CFS Corp at a board meeting later on Wednesday.

The Nikkei newspaper reported earlier that Aeon plans to launch a tender offer to buy up to 50.1 percent of drugstore operator Welcia by the end of the year in a deal worth an estimated 20 billion yen ($187 million). It already holds a 37.37 percent stake as of Sept. 1.

The Nikkei also said that CFS, in which Aeon has a 50.04 percent stake, would become a Welcia subsidiary and be delisted. (1 US dollar = 106.9700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
