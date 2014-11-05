FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WellCare Health profit beats estimate as membership rises 43 pct
November 5, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

WellCare Health profit beats estimate as membership rises 43 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit for the third quarter, driven by a 43 percent increase in membership.

Net profit fell to $19.3 million, or 44 cents per share, from $64 million, or $1.45 per share, from a year earlier.

Excluding items, net profit was 77 cents per share, compared with average analyst estimate of 69 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Premium revenue rose 35 percent to $3.3 billion, beating estimate of $3.28 billion.

WellCare’s medical benefit expenses rose 40 percent to $3 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
