PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 8
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 7 WellCare Health Plans Inc's fourth-quarter profit more than tripled, driven by a rise in enrolments in its Medicaid plans for low-income families.
The U.S. health insurer's net income rose to $44.9 million, or $1 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $13.0 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.
WellCare, which focuses on government-backed health plans, said revenue rose to $3.52 billion from $3.50 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SYDNEY, Feb 8 Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it will pay a bigger-than-expected annual dividend of $1.70 per share on the back of a strong recovery in mineral commodities markets in 2016 and cost-cutting.
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it will scale back activities at its Indonesian copper mine, an official at Indonesia's main copper smelter, PT Smelting, said on Wednesday, amid a worker strike and other issues.