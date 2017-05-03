FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health insurer WellCare's quarterly profit jumps 78 pct
May 3, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 4 months ago

Health insurer WellCare's quarterly profit jumps 78 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc reported a 78 percent surge in quarterly profit, driven by higher enrolments in its Medicaid plans for low-income families.

The company's net income jumped to $67.3 million, or $1.50 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $37.8 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

WellCare, which focuses on government-backed health plans, said revenue rose to $3.92 billion from $3.45 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

