FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WellCare Health reports surprise quarterly loss, shares plunge
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 25, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

WellCare Health reports surprise quarterly loss, shares plunge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Shares of WellCare Health Plans Inc fell 22 percent on Friday, a day after the healthcare provider reported a surprise loss due to high costs for Medicaid plans in Florida and the company halved its forecast for full-year adjusted profit.

Higher provisions for claims and a charge related to the acquisition of Medicaid provider Easy Choice Health Plan Inc in 2012 also weighed on WellCare’s second-quarter results.

Wedbush analyst Sarah James said the negative development in Medicaid and high costs in Florida were surprising as such issues typically would affect the whole industry.

“ ... Two large peers in the same markets have reported without similar issues,” she wrote in a note.

Centene Corp and UnitedHealth Group Inc, which are also part of the Florida Medicaid program, reported stronger-than-expected revenue and profit earlier this month.

WellCare cut its 2014 adjusted profit forecast to $2.20-$2.50 per share from $4.40-$4.75.

Analysts were expecting a full-year profit of $4.23 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

WellCare reported a net loss of $7.5 million, or 17 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 compared with a net income of $46.9 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company had a net loss of 7 cents per share. Analysts had expected a profit of 90 cents per share.

WellCare’s premiums revenue rose 35 percent to $3.1 billion, compared with the average analyst estimate of $3.03 billion.

Wells Fargo cut its rating on the company’s stock to “market perform” from “outperform”.

Of the 16 analysts covering the stock, 8 have a “buy” or higher rating, 6 have a “hold” and 2 have a “sell” rating.

WellCare’s shares were down 17 percent at $63.75 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.