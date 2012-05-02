FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-WellCare results beat estimates on premium growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $1.32 vs est $0.54

* Sees 2012 adj EPS $5.20-$5.40 vs est $4.66 per share

* Sees 2012 revenue $7.0 bln-$7.1 bln vs est $7.03 bln

* Shares up 7 percent

May 2 (Reuters) - Health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc posted a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts’ expectations on higher premium revenue and lower costs, and it raised its full-year outlook.

The company’s first-quarter net income rose to $51.2 million, or $1.18 per share, from $21.3 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.32 per share.

Revenue rose 21 percent to $1.79 billion, with premium revenue up 22 percent.

Analysts had expected a profit of 54 cents per share on revenue of $1.73 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Health insurers generally posted higher-than-expected profit in 2011, as Americans’ low use of medical services kept claim costs low. The picture has been more mixed in the first-quarter, with Aetna Inc, Coventry Health Care Inc and Humana Inc all falling short of analysts’ estimates.

Earlier on Wednesday, Amerigroup Corp reported a 50 percent drop in profit, that still beat market estimates.

WellCare, which also competes with Cigna Corp and UnitedHealth Group Inc, said it sees adjusted earnings of $5.20-$5.40 per share for 2012, up from its prior forecast of $4.40-$4.60 per share.

Tampa, Florida-based WellCare’s shares, which have slipped 2 percent over the last three months, were up 7 percent at $64.98 on Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

Amerigroup Corp’s shares were up 8 percent at $67.93 on the same exchange.

