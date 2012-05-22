Wells Fargo targets 12-15 percent ROE - CFO

May 22 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co is targeting a return on equity of 12 percent to 15 percent, depending on the economic and regulatory environment, according to slides posted by the bank as part of Tuesday’s investor day.

The fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets is also aiming for a return on assets of 1.3 percent to 1.6 percent, according to slides accompanying Chief Financial Officer Tim Sloan’s presentation. Wells executives are making presentations and answering analyst questions from 7:45 a.m. EDT (1145 GMT) to about 5 p.m. during an investor day held in New York.