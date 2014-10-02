FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WellPoint boosts share buyback program by $5 bln
October 2, 2014

WellPoint boosts share buyback program by $5 bln

Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer WellPoint Inc increased its share repurchase authorization by $5 billion, taking the total program to $6 billion, the company said in a regulatory filing.

WellPoint’s shares were up 1 percent after closing at $118.45 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

WellPoint, which runs Anthem and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans, said the authorization is for a multi-year period. (1.usa.gov/1oFGu5U)

The company plans to change its corporate name to Anthem Inc effective next month. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Don Sebastian)

