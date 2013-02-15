FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Amerigroup CEO Carlson leaving WellPoint after top job filled
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2013 / 10:31 PM / 5 years ago

Ex-Amerigroup CEO Carlson leaving WellPoint after top job filled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Former Amerigroup Chief Executive James Carlson, who joined WellPoint Inc after his company was acquired by the No. 2 U.S. health insurer, will leave WellPoint at the end of the month, the company said on Friday.

The announcement comes days after WellPoint selected Joseph Swedish, who had run a large nonprofit hospital system, to be its new chief executive.

Carlson had been viewed as a strong contender for the WellPoint CEO post after Angela Braly abruptly stepped down in August under pressure from investors unhappy with the company’s financial performance.

“After helping close the Amerigroup transaction and assisting over the past six weeks with the integration of the two companies, Jim Carlson will be leaving WellPoint effective Feb 28,” WellPoint spokeswoman Kristin Binns said.

The company did not give a reason for Carlson’s decision leave.

Since Braly’s departure, WellPoint has been run by interim CEO John Cannon. Swedish is set to take the helm on March 25.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.