Wellpoint CEO says 100,000 members in private exchanges
March 21, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 4 years ago

Wellpoint CEO says 100,000 members in private exchanges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Wellpoint Inc Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Friday the company is participating in 14 national private exchanges for insurance sales and that 100,000 of its plan members have enrolled in coverage through them.

Private exchanges are online marketplaces that some corporations are using to provide benefits for retirees and employees. They are separate from the online marketplaces created as part of U.S. President Barack Obama’s national healthcare reform law but are seen as a new way for corporations to provide benefits.

Swedish spoke during a meeting with investors that was webcast. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)

