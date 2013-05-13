FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three of WellPoint's directors resign for personal reasons
May 14, 2013 / 12:00 AM / in 4 years

Three of WellPoint's directors resign for personal reasons

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Health insurer WellPoint Inc said three of its directors resigned, effective immediately, citing personal reasons.

WellPoint said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it received notice of resignations from Lenox Baker Jr., Susan Bayh and Sheila Burke.

“Each of the named directors resigned for personal reasons and there were no disagreements or disputes between the company and any of the named directors which led to their resignation,” the second-largest U.S. health insurer said.

All three were independent directors, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The resignations come about three months after Joseph Swedish was named chief executive of WellPoint. He replaced Angela Braly, who stepped down in August as investor pressure mounted due to disappointing financial results.

Burke had been a WellPoint director since November 2004.

Bayh had served as a WellPoint director for 12 years. She is currently a director of Curis Inc and Dendreon Corp .

Baker had been a director of WellPoint since 2002 and is currently a director of MRI Interventions Inc.

WellPoint shares were slightly down at $75.70 in after market trade on Monday. They closed at $76.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.

