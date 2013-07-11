FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WellPoint to pay $1.7 mln for exposing health data on Internet
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2013 / 8:21 PM / in 4 years

WellPoint to pay $1.7 mln for exposing health data on Internet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Health insurer WellPoint Inc will pay $1.7 million for violating privacy laws by allowing health and other personal information from hundreds of thousands of people to be accessed without authorization over the Internet, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Thursday.

A report from HHS indicated that security weaknesses in an online application database exposed information for 612,402 individuals. Data included their names, dates of birth, addresses, Social Security numbers, telephone numbers and health information.

An investigation indicated that WellPoint did not implement appropriate administrative and technical safeguards.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.