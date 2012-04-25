UPDATE 2-WellPoint raises outlook as profit tops views

* Q1 EPS $2.34 vs $2.27 Wall Street view

* Sees FY EPS “at least” $7.65

* Shares edge up 0.3 pct in light trade

April 25 (Reuters) - WellPoint Inc reported a lower quarterly profit as membership fell, but the results topped Wall Street’s target, and the health insurer raised its outlook.

The No. 2 health insurer by market value also said the performance of its Medicare business had improved after problems with such plans dragged down results in 2011.

After posting disappointing results in recent periods, WellPoint’s first-quarter report may reassure investors, analysts said. Shares edged up 0.3 percent in light premarket trading.

“We believe expectations were very low for WellPoint heading into (the first quarter), suggesting that today’s results/guidance revision may be good enough to appease investor anxieties,” Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Chris Rigg said in a research note.

First-quarter net income fell to $856.5 million, or $2.53 per share, from $926.6 million, or $2.44 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings per share of $2.34 topped the analysts’ average estimate by 7 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3.5 percent to $15.4 billion, helped by WellPoint’s acquisition of Medicare specialist CareMore and rate increases.

Membership fell 1.5 percent to about 33.7 million, hurt by declines in businesses serving large and small employers.

Wells Fargo analyst Peter Costa said the declines in such commercial membership were larger than expected.

Earnings in WellPoint’s consumer business rose nearly 6 percent to $217.7 million, reflecting improvement in the company’s Medicare Advantage plans.

WellPoint warned last July that surprisingly high claims from a Medicare plan in California would hurt earnings in 2011. Those losses ended up weighing on 2011 results more than the company initially expected.

Citigroup analyst Carl McDonald said it was unclear whether WellPoint had enough information about its claims trends this early in the year “to know exactly how the Medicare business is performing, particularly given all the new members added this year.”

“Last year, for example, WellPoint thought its Medicare business was fine right now, and it wasn’t until the second quarter report that it became clear the product was underpriced,” McDonald said in a research note.

Health insurers largely posted higher-than-expected profits in 2011 because of Americans’ low use of medical services in the weak economy, leading their shares to far outperform the broader stock market. Wall Street is eager to see if the trend has continued this year.

Last week, UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer by market value, raised its profit outlook after posting a higher-than-expected 3 percent rise in earnings, and said medical utilization trends remained moderate.

WellPoint forecast 2012 earnings of at least $7.65 per share, excluding items. It previously said it had expected at least $7.60. Analysts have been looking for $7.74.

Through Tuesday, WellPoint shares were up nearly 7 percent this year, compared with a nearly 14 percent rise for the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Payor index of health insurers.

Investors also are concerned about the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on President Barack Obama’s healthcare overhaul law. Worries about the decision, which is expected in June, may prevent health insurance stocks from making more significant gains during the first-quarter reporting period.