U.S. health insurer WellPoint to change name to Anthem Inc
August 13, 2014 / 12:41 AM

U.S. health insurer WellPoint to change name to Anthem Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer WellPoint Inc said it plans to change its corporate name to Anthem Inc in an attempt to realize gains from a name used for most of its health-insurance products.

WellPoint, which runs Anthem and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans, said the change would help create alignment between its corporate identity and product brands.

The company expects the change in name to be effective by November 2014, after approval from shareholders.

Anthem Inc acquired WellPoint Health Networks in a transaction that closed in 2004, and the combined company took the name WellPoint Inc. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Jan Paschal)

