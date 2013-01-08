FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wellpoint says 2013 will be relatively stable vs 2012
January 8, 2013 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

Wellpoint says 2013 will be relatively stable vs 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Insurer Wellpoint Inc. on Tuesday said that it expected 2013 adjusted profit to be “relatively stable” compared with 2012 and that it would buy back more shares, leading to moderate growth on a per share basis.

For 2012, the health insurer said that it expects to report adjusted 2012 net income near the high end or slightly above its prior guidance for a range of of $7.30 to $7.40 per share, excluding items.

The company said that due to a favorable tax gain, its 2012 net earnings would be more than the $7.37 to $7.47 range it had previously foreseen.

Analysts had expected adjusted 2012 earnings of $7.46 per share and 2013 earnings of $8.01 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wellpoint made the disclosure in a regulatory filing and is due to present later on Tuesday at the JP Morgan Healthcare conference.

