Health insurer Wellpoint raises full-year earnings forecast
March 21, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

Health insurer Wellpoint raises full-year earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Health insurer Wellpoint Inc raised its earnings forecast for 2014, saying it expected to add 1 million to 1.3 million members by the end of the year.

The company raised its net income forecast to more than $8.20 per share from more than $8.00.

Analysts on average expect earnings of $8.37 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wellpoint said it expected operating revenue to rise 4 percent to about $73 billion in 2014.

The company’s shares were slightly higher at $100.40 in premarket trading. They closed at $99.71 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

