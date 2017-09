Oct 29 (Reuters) - WellPoint Inc Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday that Wall Street estimates for 2015 earnings of $9.15 to $9.30 per share are “reasonable placeholders” until the company provides its own official forecast.

Swedish, speaking to investors, said that analyst estimates for revenue growth are in the range of 7 to 8 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Humer Editing by W Simon)