WellPoint CEO says to add more than 600,000 exchange customers

April 30 (Reuters) - WellPoint Inc. Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday that the company expects to add more than 600,000 new members through the individual health insurance exchanges this year created under President Barack Obama’s healthcare reform law.

Swedish said during a conference call with analysts that he believes the new customers who signed up for these plans were within the company’s expectations based on general characteristics like age, and that WellPoint’s premium pricing was in line with their profiles.

Enrollment has closed for the exchanges but there are special exceptions that allow people to enroll past the cut-off date. (Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)