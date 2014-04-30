FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WellPoint says hepatitis C drugs Q1 cost was $50 mln
April 30, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

WellPoint says hepatitis C drugs Q1 cost was $50 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - WellPoint Inc said on Wednesday during a conference call that it had spent $50 million on hepatitis C drugs during the first quarter.

That was the total amount the company spent in 2013 on treatments, it said. Gilead Sciences introduced Sovaldi this year, and with its $84,000 price tag and high cure rates, it has been closely watched by insurers tracking expenses.

WellPoint added $100 million in additional hepatitis C drug costs to its 2014 outlook and said it continued to watch its use closely. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

