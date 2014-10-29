FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WellPoint raises 2014 outlook as medical customers increase
October 29, 2014 / 10:10 AM / 3 years ago

WellPoint raises 2014 outlook as medical customers increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - WellPoint Inc said on Wednesday that third-quarter net profit fell, but the U.S. health insurer raised its outlook for 2014 as its number of customers increased, due partly to the health insurance exchanges set up under the national healthcare reform law.

The company, which operates Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in 14 states, reported net profit of $630.9 million, or $2.22 per share, compared with $656.2 million, or $2.16 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

