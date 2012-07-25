FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WellPoint cuts forecast as quarterly profit misses views
July 25, 2012

WellPoint cuts forecast as quarterly profit misses views

July 25 (Reuters) - Health insurer WellPoint Inc posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday and cut its full-year earnings forecast, citing lower enrollment and higher medical cost trends.

Second-quarter net income fell to $643.6 million, or $1.94 per share, from $701.6 million, or $1.89 per share, a year earlier, when the company had more outstanding stock.

Excluding items, WellPoint reported earnings of $2.04 per share, 4 cents below the analysts’ average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

