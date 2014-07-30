FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WellPoint says second-quarter profit fell
July 30, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

WellPoint says second-quarter profit fell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Health insurer WellPoint Inc said on Wednesday that profit fell in the second quarter, partly because of some higher administrative costs related to the healthcare reform law and new fees.

WellPoint, which runs Anthem and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans, said that net income fell to $731 million, or $2.56 per share, from $800 million, or $2.64 per share a year earlier.

Excluding gains, it reported earnings of $2.44 per share. (Reporting by Caroline Humer Editing by W Simon)

