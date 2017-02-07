The former executive who managed the business at the center
of Wells Fargo's unauthorized account scandal should not have to
give a deposition in a separate employment lawsuit because it is
not needed, her lawyers told a federal judge in San Francisco.
In a motion on Friday, lawyers for Wells’ former head of
community banking Carrie Tolstedt said plaintiffs in the
employment case are trying to embarrass her and capitalize on a
news story that "has captured the public's attention but has
little or no relevance" to their case.
