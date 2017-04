A former Wells Fargo executive at the center of the unauthorized accounts scandal can be deposed in a separate employment lawsuit but does not have to answer questions about the wrongly opened accounts, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis Westmore agreed with Carrie Tolstedt, Wells Fargo's former head of community banking, that the information plaintiffs are seeking about the accounts scandal is not relevant to their wage and hour dispute.

