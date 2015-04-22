ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo Advisors hires team of two advisers from Barclays

April 22 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage unit of Wells Fargo & Co, hired a team of two advisers from Barclays Capital, part of Barclays Plc, at the firm’s Madison Avenue branch in Manhattan.

Michael Blaustein and Maureen Clancy, who form the Blaustein Clancy Financial Group, managed more than $650 million in client assets at Barclays.

The team will focus on high and ultra-high net worth clients at Wells Fargo. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)