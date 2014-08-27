FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo hires two Merrill Lynch brokers in Southern California
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 27, 2014 / 4:22 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo hires two Merrill Lynch brokers in Southern California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisors, Wells Fargo & Co’s securities brokerage, said Wednesday it had hired two financial advisers away from rival Merrill Lynch to work at Wells’ Seal Beach office in Southern California.

Travis Barr and Marco Cisneros joined Wells on Aug. 14 from Merrill Lynch’s office in nearby Long Beach, California, where they managed a combined $227 million in client assets.

The bring with them financial consultant Mallory Brady.

A Merrill Lynch spokeswoman declined to comment except to confirm the brokers left the firm.

As two of the four largest U.S. securities brokerages, Wells Fargo Advisors and Merrill Lynch often recruit top-performing advisers away from each other. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.