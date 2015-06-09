FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo FiNet adds brokers from Merrill Lynch
#Funds News
June 9, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo FiNet adds brokers from Merrill Lynch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisers Financial Network (Wells Fargo FiNet) said a team of four brokers from Merrill Lynch joined its network.

Wells Fargo & Co’s wealth management division for independent financial practices said Doug Brandeen, David Brandeen, Jeff Link and Dean Shuplinkov have partnered with it to open an independent practice in Baltimore.

The team, known as Highline Financial Advisors, had managed over $555 million in client assets at Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
