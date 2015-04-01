ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo Advisors hires two advisers from Morgan Stanley

April 1 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisors, a subsidiary of U.S. mortgage lender Wells Fargo & Co, said it hired two financial advisers from Morgan Stanley.

Daniel Avan and Aland Shapiro, part of the Avan Shapiro Group, managed more than $199 million in combined assets at Morgan Stanley. They joined Wells Fargo Advisors in Carlsbad, California.

The brokerage also hired adviser Raymond Palmer from Stifel Nicolaus & Co, where he managed more than $148 million in assets.

Wells Fargo Advisors also said Michael Berlin and Scott Richman have joined from RBC Capital Markets, where they managed more than $138 million in assets.

Wells Fargo Advisors is the second-largest brokerage in the United States employing 15,187 advisers as of Dec. 31.

Morgan Stanley and RBC confirmed the departures, while Stifel refused to confirm or deny the move.