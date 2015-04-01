FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo Advisors hires two advisers from Morgan Stanley
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 1, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo Advisors hires two advisers from Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Advisors, a subsidiary of U.S. mortgage lender Wells Fargo & Co, said it hired two financial advisers from Morgan Stanley.

Daniel Avan and Aland Shapiro, part of the Avan Shapiro Group, managed more than $199 million in combined assets at Morgan Stanley. They joined Wells Fargo Advisors in Carlsbad, California.

The brokerage also hired adviser Raymond Palmer from Stifel Nicolaus & Co, where he managed more than $148 million in assets.

Wells Fargo Advisors also said Michael Berlin and Scott Richman have joined from RBC Capital Markets, where they managed more than $138 million in assets.

Wells Fargo Advisors is the second-largest brokerage in the United States employing 15,187 advisers as of Dec. 31.

Morgan Stanley and RBC confirmed the departures, while Stifel refused to confirm or deny the move.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.